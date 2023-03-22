Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Up 8.3%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 152,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 31,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

