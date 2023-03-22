Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 379.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,313,771 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $159,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,468. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $107.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

