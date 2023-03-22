Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 10,893 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 255.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.84. 28,881,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,718,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

