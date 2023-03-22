Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 460.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,286 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $95.79. 467,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

