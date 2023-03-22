Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,673,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249,546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,063. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

