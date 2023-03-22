Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 243,189 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,189 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 16,045,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.