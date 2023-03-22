Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

