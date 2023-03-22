Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

