Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $163.86. 834,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.