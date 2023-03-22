Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $42.14 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,118. The stock has a market cap of $163.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

