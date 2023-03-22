Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $18.41 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in FedEx by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 11,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.70. The stock had a trading volume of 437,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $181.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.



