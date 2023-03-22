Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $14.14 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AMETEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $140.13. 159,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $2,507,660. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.