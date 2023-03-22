Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.66. 472,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

