Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 1,999 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

CZA stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

