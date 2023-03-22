Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 1,960 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,567,000 after buying an additional 206,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

