Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

