Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $974,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

