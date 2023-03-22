Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 756 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWS opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.