Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 7,375 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.