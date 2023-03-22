Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 7,375 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.