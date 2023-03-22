RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $20.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
