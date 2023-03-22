RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.