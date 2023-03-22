Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $31.85

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $33.50. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 570 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $671.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

