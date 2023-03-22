Richard J. Salute Buys 1,100 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Salute purchased 1,100 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $13,849.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $334,579.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NewtekOne stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,539. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $310.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 208.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

