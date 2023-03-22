Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 550 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 202,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. 77,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,753. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

