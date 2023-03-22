Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,862,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,650 shares. The stock has a market cap of $717.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

