Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Invests $331,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSJN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 145,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,443. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

