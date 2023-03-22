Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $140.24. 1,241,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,981. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

