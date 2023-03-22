Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 97,574 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

