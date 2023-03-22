Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,402. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

