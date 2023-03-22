Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.27 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.9% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. 271,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.