Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.24. 57,524,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,239,578. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $624.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

