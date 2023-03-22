Reviewing SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SouthState pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 29.01% 10.56% 1.18% Bank of Marin Bancorp 33.05% 11.52% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SouthState and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

SouthState currently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than SouthState.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthState and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.61 billion 3.55 $496.05 million $6.59 11.48 Bank of Marin Bancorp $140.95 million 2.87 $46.59 million $2.92 8.63

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SouthState has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SouthState beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

