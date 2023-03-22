Reviewing IsoPlexis (ISO) and The Competition

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IsoPlexis to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IsoPlexis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 IsoPlexis Competitors 193 1090 1692 59 2.53

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.00%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoPlexis’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IsoPlexis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis -632.41% -127.86% -71.41% IsoPlexis Competitors -337.30% 229.61% -19.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IsoPlexis and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $16.76 million -$106.00 million -0.28 IsoPlexis Competitors $1.10 billion -$263.29 million 5.18

IsoPlexis’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IsoPlexis. IsoPlexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IsoPlexis rivals beat IsoPlexis on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

