Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,960,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,413,664 shares.The stock last traded at $61.99 and had previously closed at $60.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

