Research Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

BBY opened at $77.77 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.