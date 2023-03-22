Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY):

3/16/2023 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

3/6/2023 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $370.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $444.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $360.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.59. 716,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.11 and its 200-day moving average is $342.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

