Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,665,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,870,000 after purchasing an additional 108,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.54. 144,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

