Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 16,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 567,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
