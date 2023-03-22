Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 555 ($6.82) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTO. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

LON RTO traded down GBX 4.26 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 556.74 ($6.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,104. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 518.02.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.