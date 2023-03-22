Renee L. Wilm Sells 18,100 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $16,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRTEP stock traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 72,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,966. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $86.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

