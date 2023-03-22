Refined Wealth Management Purchases 6,781 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,707. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and sold 381,749 shares worth $18,281,874. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

