Refined Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. 332,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,598. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

