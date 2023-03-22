Reef Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.40 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $63.01 million and $13.40 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009490 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,318,754,292 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.