Rede Wealth LLC Sells 874 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

3M stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. 748,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

