Rede Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.60. The company had a trading volume of 348,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,166. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

