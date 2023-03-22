Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces $1.25 Dividend

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.2508 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

