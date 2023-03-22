Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.93 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.934 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $2.06.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

