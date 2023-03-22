Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.93 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.934 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $2.06.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
