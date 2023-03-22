QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. 935,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,480. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

