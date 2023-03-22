Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $327.49 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $327.49 million and approximately $48.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00011027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.81 or 0.06288889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,584,393 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.