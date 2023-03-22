Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Lennar Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

