Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increased by Zacks Research

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $196.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.13. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $229.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

